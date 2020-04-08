The WD Easystore 4TB desktop hard drive is down to $74.99 through the Western Digital online store. The deal comes with free delivery, too. The 4TB of this hard drive is no longer sold in most places, but the 8TB version is going for $200 right now at Best Buy. The WD Elements drive is very similar and the 4TB version of that one goes for between $85 and $100 at places like B&H. So you can see the drop to $75 is unmatched anywhere else even with similar drives.

Super low price WD Easystore 4TB desktop hard drive Comes with WD Backup software so it makes for an easy-to-use backup device. Can even set hourly, daily, or monthly schedule. Works with Mac Time Machine with reformatting. Uses USB 3.0 for fast transfer speeds and backwards compatible with USB 2.0. $74.99 $85.00 $10 off See at Western Digital

As a desktop external hard drive, the Easystore is not a drive meant to travel with you. It should be sitting on your desk serving as a semi-permanent storage for your media. Because of that, WD also makes it really easy to use these drives to back up your system. Use the WD Backup software and you'll be able to set a schedule that backs up your data regularly.

If you just want something for your photos, videos, and documents, use the WD Discovery software to back up all of that information easily. It can also manage your drive settings and give you better LED control.

Power and connect the drive with USB 3.0, which gives it data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. It's also backwards compatible with USB 2.0 for slower speeds but wider compatibility with more machines.

The drive comes formatted for NTFS and is compatible with Windows 7 or newer right out of the box. If you want to use this with a Mac, you can but you need to reformat it. So don't put any data on it before you do this or you'll lose that data. Once it is reformatted to work with a Mac, it can also be used with Time Machine for backup that way.