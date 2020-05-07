The Rachio 3 has a 12-zone version of its smart sprinkler controller, and it's currently $50 off through the Costco website. That brings the Rachio 3 down to $169.99 from $220. Right now it's the best deal on the Rachio 3. The 8-zone controller is going for $149 at Best Buy, so you get the flexibility of a 12-zone controller for just $20 more. And the 8-zone version is going for as much as $225 at other retailers. This is the rare Costco deal that doesn't seem to require a membership to get it, so the price should be available to everyone with free shipping.

Water Water Everywhere Rachio 3 12-zone smart sprinkler controller Use the intuitive app to schedule monitoring and adjust the controller from anywhere. Create a virtual landscape with auto yard mapping. Skips watering when it's raining or freezing. Integrates with smart homes for voice control. Save on water use. $169.99 $220.00 $50 off See at Costco

The smart controller is designed to work easily with your smartphone and your smart home thanks to built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and a long-distance Flex radio that will help it stay connected even if it's out in your garage somewhere. Use the intuitive app to schedule monitoring and adjust it from anywhere. You can also integrate it easily with your smart home, whether that means Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. Control the Rachio 3 with your voice and check up on it with little effort every time.

These are easy to install as well. It takes less than 30 minutes and doesn't require any special tools. Once in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water. You can use the Rachio Yard Map feature to create a virtual landscape with Auto Yard Mapping. This will help you set up your zones properly. The Weather Intelligence Plus technology is smart enough to detect when it's raining or windy or freezing outside, and the controller will skip watering on days like that, saving you water and money in the long run.

Not only does the Rachio help protect your plants and lawn, but it can end up saving you money on your water bill by as much as 50%. You might even talk to your utility company because oftentimes they offer discounts for installing smart gear like this.