Xiaomi is set to unveil the Mi Mix 2S in Shanghai, China. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 845, and Xiaomi is touting AI capabilities for the camera. The latest leaks have hinted at a model with 256GB of storage, and Oreo out of the box, along with a new design that sees a cutout at the top for the front camera module.

If you're interested in seeing all the action live, you can tune in to the livestream from right here. The event is being broadcast live from Shanghai, China, and there's an English transliteration as well.