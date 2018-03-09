There's no sense in pretending the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are completely new devices unlike anything we've seen before. These two are the textbook definition of an iterative update, building upon the solid foundations of the Galaxy S8 series and with important upgrades where necessary. The S9 brings a new main camera experience with adjustable apertures, telephoto zoom for the first time in a Galaxy S, a new biometric setup centered around a redesigned fingerprint scanner. Samsung took a great phone and made it better, and the result is sure to be a phenomenal commercial success.

You could say it's the most boring Galaxy S launch in years. Or you could say Samsung doesn't need to reinvent the wheel and completely upend a highly successful series of phones. Either way, you'll want to check out our comprehensive video review above, and share your own thoughts down in the comments!