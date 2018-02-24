We're all hyped out. It's finally time for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to be announced. Making a triumphant return to MWC , Samsung is ready to launch its new flagship phones at yet another Unpacked event. The tagline this time around is "The camera. Reimagined." and we can expect a properly big show.

It all gets going February 25 at 6:00 p.m. CET in Barcelona, which is 12:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 a.m. PT. You can watch it live right here — we'll have a live stream embedded as soon as it's available. Of course, the Android Central crew will be on the ground at the event as well, and you can see all of our coverage throughout the event and after!

Samsung Galaxy S9: everything you need to know!

If you can't pull up and watch on your computer, you can follow along via the Samsung Unpacked Android app on your phone or on Samsung's Facebook page. Samsung's website will also have an exclusive 360-degree experience available if you want something a bit more involved.