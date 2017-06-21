After plenty of hype, we have all of the details on the OnePlus 5. Coinciding with our complete review of the phone, we have also worked up an all-encompassing video review to bring you the quick take on the phone. Five minutes of our analysis of the OnePlus 5 paired up with some beautiful shots of the phone in action — just what you've been waiting for.

Be sure to check out the video review above, and when you're done and looking for even more OnePlus 5 information you can read our full review to learn everything else about the phone.