HTC needs a new and exciting phone to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the just-launched flagship could be just what the Taiwanese manufacturer needs. After the disappointment of the U Ultra, the HTC U11 refines the metal-and-glass build seen earlier in the year, adding water resistance, improved audio, significant spec upgrades and gorgeous new color options.
In our video review, Andrew Martonik takes a look at the phone that'll carry HTC's hopes for the rest of 2017. The U11 is a Snapdragon 835-powered beast with a refreshed 12-megapixel "UltraPixel 3" camera, and new squeeze-sensitive Edge Sense features. HTC's new phone can be squeezed to launch Google Assistant, jump into the camera app, or configured to whatever function you choose. There's a lot of new stuff to get to grips with here, before we even address the question of whether HTC's latest handset can compete in an increasingly tough high-end marketplace.
Check out the video above to find out if the U11 is worth your time and money.
Reader comments
Watch our HTC U11 review video!
Great review Andrew and awesome video Alex. I'm torn. My HTC 10 has been great for the last year. Not sure if this represents a significant up grade. I've got to get to a Sprint store and play with it in person.
I wouldn't call the U11 a "significant upgrade" from the 10. The rear cameras are very close in capabilities although the color-matching in the U11 is the best ever for an HTC camera. The front camera has several capabilities that the 10 lacks, e.g. panorama. The memory and CPU is imperceptibly faster; the battery life is very good. The Edge Sense squeeze thing is a gimmick. Think of it as two more motion gestures than the ones we've had since the M8. 64g internal memory is a nice touch, if the released version has this. Finally, if you are an audiophile, the active sound cancellation is definitely a feature, although the sound on the 10 is also very good.
I wouldn't consider edge sense a gimmick if it is useful. I've seen plenty of online videos with people really liking the feature and giving scenarios where it will be useful.
Was thinking the same but having the SD835 and 64gb of the faster 2. 1 storage puts it above the 10 and the boost to the volume and camera helps too, sense edge has to be tried before I'll comment on it but I'm looking forward to seeing one in the flesh and if it's as good as I'm hoping then I want the blue one, heh, :)
I concur. Just sitting on jump with T-Mobile and it's really hard to make two phone payments. So hopefully, they'll release on a wider scale, but it is not looking good.
To what extent can you theme the device? Can you change the background on the calculator app, or the phone app, or the settings app?
All HTC devices, including the U11, can be heavily themed using their built in "Themes" engine. They also offer "Freestyle" themes which provide 3 home pages of a scrolling background and "stickers" that can be used to trigger apps.