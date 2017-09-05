The Galaxy Note 8 is a big phone, and that means it deserves big attention. Like when you read our complete review, and then want to see even more of the phone. That's where you turn to our complete video review, which you can see right here!
There's something about seeing a phone actually being used, with some perspective of what it's like in real life, that adds to the experience of learning about it. That's exactly what our Note 8 video review is all about. Watch, enjoy and be sure to subscribe to Android Central on YouTube so you never miss another video.
Reader comments
Cool Andrew, thanks very much, love all your work, kind regards, Richard U.K
Nice I'm looking forward to my units arrival along with my dbrand black leather back (Note4 Homage)and ringke clear case.
Some of us like large phones. This is still smaller than my old Lumia 1520 and Nexus 6, but it's the biggest I can get my hands on. So please stop with the "absurd" claims. It's getting old.
I visited a Best Buy over the weekend to see first-hand all these claims of the Note 8 being a gigantic phone with a hard to reach finger print scanner. Okay, I don't exactly have Shaquille O'Neal hands, but I think all you reviewers are either the size of Mini-Me or just not used to size. The phone feels absolutely perfect in my hand and the finger print scanner is not out of the ordinary to touch or find. The reviews I've seen or read make it seem like a Agatha Christie mystery to solve.
I was among that crowd that had to turn in the most perfect phone last year, the Note 7 (twice), opting to then pick up the LG V20. Now that the new and improved LG V30 is out, it's a tempting phone, but there's just something sexy about a Note phone and the 8 has a great figure. The screen is amazing. My family is a split household, 2 Android users and 2 iPhone users. We get along, but don't like using each other's phone. It works and it's okay.
My LG V20 has served me well. No question the audio is top-notch, but it's just a no frills, sort of boring phone to me. It's the girlfriend I got on the rebound and after a few months, you realize you just never got over the other woman, the one that broke your heart - twice.
So yes, I'll be going back to the Note 8. I'll say if you get a chance to see the phone in person before buying, do so. Maybe you'll come to the same conclusion I did of it's not Godzilla big and if you use a finger print scanner at all, you'll discover there's no big deal about the placement.
Very well done sir. Thanks.
Nice review nice device haven't made my decision yet rocking my moto z2 force which is faster than my S8 plus was. I really prefer the pen this is what is pulling towards the
Note 8.
I have now watched several of the video reviews on the Note 8. They each mention that this is not a one-handed phone near the beginning.
My thoughts are "no kidding! If you purchase a phone where the main feature is a stylus, you are probably EXPECTING to use 2 hands".