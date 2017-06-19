It's tough to wait — but we're almost there.
We're ever-so-close to the launch of the OnePlus 5, and we'll be able to see it all unveiled via an online-only launch event on June 20. The whole thing kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. GMT, and you can watch it live below.
As the event comes to a close, be ready to check out the OnePlus website for details on pre-ordering the phone, as they're likely to announce availability information during the event.
OnePlus 5
Watch the OnePlus 5 launch event live — June 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET!
At that price, they're losing a huge customer base.
At what price?