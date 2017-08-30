LG is hoping to make a splash just a day ahead of the IFA 2017 trade show in Berlin.

We've seen the leaks, checked all of the latest information from LG and set our expectations — it's time for the LG V30. Coming just a week after the Galaxy Note 8 was announced, and several months after the LG G6, it's more important than ever that LG get this one right. All indications are that it's going with a notably different strategy from the V20 — pushing into more of the mainstream — and that's probably a good thing. But no matter what it does, we'll see all of the details, and how LG presents them, at the event here at IFA 2017.

Now because the event is happening here in Berlin, it's going to cause some time zone issues for some of you. The 9:00 a.m. local start time means it's going to start at 3:00 a.m. ET — tough for those of you on the U.S. East Coast, but something that West Coasters may be willing to stay up for and watch at midnight.

No matter where you are, you can catch the event live above at the start time (or after the fact!), and you can bet that Android Central will have all of the news from the show as well.