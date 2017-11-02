HTC kicks off November with new flagship smartphone launch. It has the Taiwanese company's biggest screen to date, encased in hardware that finally feels as polished and modern as the M7 and M8 did back in the HTC glory days.

This is the HTC U11+, with a huge screen, an enormous battery and, unfortunately, little chance of a US launch. This one's Europe and Asia-only for the time being.

In our hands-on video with the HTC U11+, we'll get an early look at a slimmer, elongated, slightly flattened U11 with a bigger screen and a gigantic battery. Is this the phone the HTC U11 should've been from the beginning?