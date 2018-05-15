The Honor 10 -- not to be confused with the View 10 -- officially breaks cover today at a launch event in London. While the phone is already on sale in China, today we'll learn the full details of the Western version of the handset, which looks set to bring some of the Huawei P20's features to a lower price point.

We'll be covering the event live from London, and you can follow all the details on Honor's live stream below. The action kicks off at 2 p.m. BST -- which is 9 a.m. EDT, or 6 a.m. PST.