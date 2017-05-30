One of the pioneers of the smartphone revolution is on stage tonight.

Andy Rubin's new company Essential has finally opened up for everyone to see what it's been up to, dropping details on both the Essential Phone and Essential Home. Coinciding with the product launches, Rubin will be on stage for an interview with Walt Mossberg at the Code Conference tonight.

Rubin is scheduled to be on at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET tonight — and it's streaming live on YouTube.

Of course Rubin's new company Essential will be top of mind for the interview, but we can also expect to get some great perspective from Rubin on the entire technology industry. Rubin of course founded Android prior to its acquisition by Google, and has been instrumental in the growth of the modern smartphone.

Tune in for the interview tonight, May 30, or watch the recorded version at the same YouTube link above.