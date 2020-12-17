Source: StackCommerce

Stuffing a bunch of keys into the same pocket as your iPhone is always a dangerous game. Even if your device has a screen protector, it can easily come out with serious damage. KeySmart Rugged offers a neat solution. This compact gadget keeps all your keys neatly stored. It's now 28% off for iMore readers at just $24.99.

Quite apart from damage to your phone, a large bunch of keys isn't easy to squeeze into jeans pockets. If you prefer not to stab yourself in the leg, this key organizer is a must-have accessory.

Described by CNET as "neat, tidy, and noiseless," this tiny organizer stores your keys like the tools in a Swiss Army knife. The keys lie flat in storage, and they swing outwards when you arrive at your front door. This means no more fumbling in the dark.

The whole thing is sleek and strong, thanks to an aluminum frame. It comes with a pocket clip and a bottle opener for refreshments on-the-go.

It's usually priced at $34, but you can get the KeySmart Rugged today for only $24.99 with this deal.

Prices subject to change.