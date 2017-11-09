Walmart's Black Friday deals have even me wanting to line up!

There's really no better time than right now to start preparing for Black Friday. We've seen ads from lots of big retailers drop already, and now Walmart is here to show off its deals, and they don't disappoint.

Walmart will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving, and there is no mention of the store closing from midnight to any specific time on Black Friday morning. You will be able to shop a selection of deals all day long on Thanksgiving, and there are actually some deals already available on its site to purchase now.

Some of the hottest deals that we spotted include a Google Home Mini for $4 after you factor in the $25 Google Express credit, a $50 Instant Pot, and the $199 3-camera Arlo Security System.

Of course, there are video games for as little as $9, and DVDs starting at just $2.

