With Walmart Black Friday deals right around the corner, you may be wondering to yourself whether or not Walmart will be opening up early this year and what the Walmart Thanksgiving hours for this year are likely to look like. For the past few years, Walmart's Thanksgiving hours have been expanding, but in 2020 everything looks different.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of delays and concerns amongst the retail space, and has completely changed the way people are shopping. In light of this, Walmart is making some changes to how it operates ahead of Black Friday, including changing its Thanksgiving hours.

What are Walmart's Thanksgiving hours?

Earlier this year, John Furner (Walmart's U.S. president & CEO) announced that the company would NOT be opening its stores on Thanksgiving this year. The stores have been opened on Thanksgiving Day for shoopers since the late 1980's, and this is the first time that the company has made the decision to close the stores. In a release back in July, Furner said:

Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they've solved problems, and they've set an amazing example for others. To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer."

What are Walmart's Black Friday hours?

Sicne Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving, you may be left to wonder when you can start your in-store Walmart Black Friday experiences. Well, Walmart has announced that its stores will open at 5am local time on Friday, November 27 for all your shopping needs. In an effort to get ahead of things, though, Walmart will be offering three separate Black Friday shopping events ahead of the big day.

In an effort to reduce people heading to the store, Walmart will also kick off a bunch of deals on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, that will run through Black Friday morning, and then the rest of the deals will kick off as well.

How can you shop Walmart deals from home?

In addition to being able to save on these items during these times at Walmart stores, you can also save big on the same items from home on Walmart's site. Walmart stores will likely be required to limit the number of customers in the store at any time, and you can expect that checkout times will be longer this year due to the need to social distance and keep everyone safe.

Online shopping will include free delivery on select orders, the ability to pick it up in-store at a later date, and much more. There are already a few deals worth checking out, which include the following.

