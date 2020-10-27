With Walmart Black Friday deals right around the corner, you may be wondering to yourself whether or not Walmart will be opening up early this year and what the Walmart Thanksgiving hours for this year are likely to look like. For the past few years, Walmart's Thanksgiving hours have been expanding, but in 2020 everything looks different.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of delays and concerns amongst the retail space, and has completely changed the way people are shopping. In light of this, Walmart is making some changes to how it operates ahead of Black Friday, including changing its Thanksgiving hours.
What are Walmart's Thanksgiving hours?
Earlier this year, John Furner (Walmart's U.S. president & CEO) announced that the company would NOT be opening its stores on Thanksgiving this year. The stores have been opened on Thanksgiving Day for shoopers since the late 1980's, and this is the first time that the company has made the decision to close the stores. In a release back in July, Furner said:
Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they've solved problems, and they've set an amazing example for others. To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer."
What are Walmart's Black Friday hours?
Sicne Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving, you may be left to wonder when you can start your in-store Walmart Black Friday experiences. Well, Walmart has announced that its stores will open at 5am local time on Friday, November 27 for all your shopping needs. In an effort to get ahead of things, though, Walmart will be offering three separate Black Friday shopping events ahead of the big day.
In an effort to reduce people heading to the store, Walmart will also kick off a bunch of deals on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, that will run through Black Friday morning, and then the rest of the deals will kick off as well.
How can you shop Walmart deals from home?
In addition to being able to save on these items during these times at Walmart stores, you can also save big on the same items from home on Walmart's site. Walmart stores will likely be required to limit the number of customers in the store at any time, and you can expect that checkout times will be longer this year due to the need to social distance and keep everyone safe.
Online shopping will include free delivery on select orders, the ability to pick it up in-store at a later date, and much more. There are already a few deals worth checking out, which include the following.
Instant savings: Instant Pot Viva 6-quart Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot has become a favorite in kitchens around the world over the past few years, and thanks to Walmart's Deals for Days event, you can save 50% off the Instant Pot Viva pressure cooker beginning Wednesday, November 4 at 7PM ET. It combines 9 helpful kitchen appliances into one to help you save space in your cabinets.
Listen Up: Apple AirPods (Gen 2)
Amazon's Prime Day event just brought these true wireless earbuds by Apple down to $115, and only a few weeks later, Walmart will smash that price even lower and give customers the chance to snag the Apple AirPods (Gen 2) on sale for only $99 beginning Wednesday, November 4 at 7PM ET. These earbuds come with a charging case so you can keep them powered up while you're away from home.
Game time: MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop
Walmart's "Deals for Days" event is giving you the chance to save $180 on the MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop beginning Wednesday, November 4 at 7PM ET. The sale brings its price down to just $799. This model features an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch HD display, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The sale ends on November 8, so be sure to shop before then!
Smart buy: TCL 55" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
In need of a TV upgrade? TCL's 55-inch 4K Series 4 Roku Smart TV is dropping to $148 at Walmart beginning Wednesday, November 11 at 7PM ET. This TV deal surely won't last for long, so we'd recommend being online right when the deal starts if you're hoping to grab this one — especially when you consider that this model normally sells for more than $300 otherwise. Best of all, since it has Roku functionality built-in, you'll have no problems accessing streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.
Other deals to keep an eye on:
- Shark IQ Robot RV1000 Wi-Fi Vacuum - $199 (was $299)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - $149 (was $449)
- NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home WiFi (3-pack) - $99 (was $179.99)
- iPhone SE (Straight Talk or Total Wireless) - $199 (was $349)
- HP Pavilion i5 GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop - $449 (was $589)
