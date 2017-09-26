Walmart finally makes its debut on Google Express and Home, with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

You can do a lot of things with Google Home — you can ask for current weather conditions, call friends and family, set alarms, create reminders, and plenty more. In the most recent addition to Google's smart speaker, you can now order products from Walmart through Google Express.

Google announced that Walmart would be coming to Home a little over a month ago, and today, that feature is now live. Just like with other stores that are on Google Express, you can use your voice to order any items that are sold through Walmart. It works in the same exact way that other stores have since Google Home's launch, but you now have access to Walmart's lengthy product catalog.

If voice shopping really isn't your thing, you can always jump into the Google Express app and get your goodies that way. You can browse through all of Walmart's Rollback sales, best sellers, beverages, snack foods, baking ingredients, and plenty more. Plus, like with other Google Express Stores, you'll get free shipping as long as you order $35 or more worth of goods.

That's the same free-shipping threshold that Walmart has for its own app, but the obvious advantage with Google Express is that you can quickly add items to your cart by using nothing more than your voice.

