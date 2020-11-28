This year's Black Friday was unlike any other, and Cyber Monday is shaping up to be pretty amazing as well. We've seen more online deals than ever before for Black Friday as retailers moved away from offering tons of in-store exclusive savings, and there's no doubt we'll be seeing more Cyber Monday deals as well.
Walmart offered some of the best Black Friday deals of the day yesterday, including a few that are still available, and now we're getting an early look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart before the sale begins.
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
Walmart is full of some of the best Cyber Monday deals and holiday gifts you can grab right now. Find deals on tech, toys, fashion, kitchen appliances, furniture, and so much more while supplies last.
Walmart's "Deals for Days" unleashed hundreds of great deals during the month of November, but some of the best deals are still to come. Cyber Monday begins Monday, November 30 at 12 a.m. ET with savings on everything from electronics and toys to fashion, beauty, and home.
Walmart deals worth considering
While we haven't gotten word of all the deals Walmart will be offering during Cyber Monday, the following deals were just revealed:
- onn. 60" Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)
- Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs for $20 (was $35)
- BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)
- Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 – Walmart exclusive for $159 (was $199)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199 (was $289)
- Blue Diamond Blue Limited Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (was $89.99)
- Portland Boot Company Cairo 12" Faux Fur Trim Snow Boot for Women for $34.99 (was $49.95)
- Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series Action Figure 4-pack for $20 (was $34)
- 1/4 Carat T.W. Diamond Stud Earring in 14Kt White Gold by Brilliance Fine Jewelry for $79.99 (was $104)
Until these deals are live, the following Black Friday deals are still available at Walmart for a limited time
- : TCL 65S421 65-inch 4K Roku TV | $70 off
- : Samsung 58-inch 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
- : Apple AirPods Pro
- : Roku SE Streaming Media Player
- : Samsung Q60T 55-inch 4K HDR TV | $102 off
- : Instant Pot Viva
- : Google Nest Hub
- : Hover-1 Dynamo Electric Folding Scooter
- : Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV
- : Acer Nitro 5
- : Hoover Pro Clean Pet Carpet Cleaner
- : Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV
TCL 65S421 65-inch 4K Roku TV | $70 off
TCL tends to hit that sweet spot between great image quality and price. It also has Roku TV, one of the best and most convenient smart platforms for any TV. The image also supports HDR so you get bright, colorful things to watch. Has great viewing angles, a 120Hz refresh rate, and plenty of connectivity including three HDMI ports.
Samsung 58-inch 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Save over $50 on Samsung's 58-inch 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV during Walmart's Black Friday sale. This TV is powered by Tizen so you can download apps and stream from services like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max without needing a separate device plugged in.
Apple AirPods Pro
The best deal ever seen on the AirPods Pro lets you save $80 off the regular cost of Apple's AirPods today at Walmart. These wireless earbuds come with a charging case that lets you keep them powered up while you're away from home.
Roku SE Streaming Media Player
The Roku SE is becoming one of the most affordable streaming devices for Black Friday, normally selling for just under $45. This model lets you stream in HD and includes access to favorites like Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, and The Roku Channel.
Samsung Q60T 55-inch 4K HDR TV | $102 off
Samsung's TV includes a great smart platform with easy access to your favorite media streaming apps, a Quantum Processor for upscaling everything to 4K resoltuions, and even a Game Enhancer to help give you a smooth experience while playing on your next-generation console.
Instant Pot Viva
The Instant Pot Viva replaces nine kitchen appliances in one and features 15 smart programs. Today's sale at Walmart takes 50% off the price for this multi-cooker but the deal expires soon.
Google Nest Hub
Walmart is giving everyone the chance to save $40 on the Google Nest Hub during Black Friday, and you'll even score a $20 credit for Vudu in the process. The Google Nest Hub lets you watch YouTube, check the news or weather, use Google Assistant to control compatible smart home devices, and more. It comes with 3 months of YouTube Music for free as well.
Hover-1 Dynamo Electric Folding Scooter
Get around town in a new way with the Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter. It features an electric throttle, electric braking system, and rear suspension for a comfortable ride. It's also got an LCD display and a top speed of 16 MPH. It supports up to 264 pounds and is currently discounted by $50.
Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV
This TV has 4K resolutions, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angles. It includes a bunch of features like the Mobile High-Definition Link that lets you play media from your mobile device while keeping it charged, parental controls using the built-in V-Chip, and more.
Acer Nitro 5
Save $300 on Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop for Black Friday! This model is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, and 16GB RAM, along with a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage.
Hoover Pro Clean Pet Carpet Cleaner
Get a new Hoover vacuum cleaner for less than $100 with this stellar Walmart deal. This model is perfect for homes with pets, and today's offer saves you $80 off its regular cost.
Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV
Not all smart platforms are created equal. There are a few you can trust to be fast and up-to-date. Android TV is one such platform. The Bravia also uses a 4K HDR Processor X1 so all your content is as beautiful as your TV is capable of producing. The TV even has a dedicated game mode for your PlayStation.
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones
Save $20 on these active noise-canceling headphones from 7pm ET on November 4. They last for 34 hours or Bluetooth audio, or 28 hours with ANC turned on, and feature ultra-plush faux leather and cloud foam ear cushions for added comfort during long listening sessions. Handy controls on the ear cups make it easy to control your audio, take a call, or summon your phone's voice assistant.
LG OLED BX Series 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV
OLED is the best. If you can afford it, and hopefully these Black Friday deals make it so you can, you should get it. It is the best you can do in image quality with no detail left behind. Plus the TV is powered by a powerful LG AI processor that keeps everything as sharp as possible. You'll also get LG's smart platform, HDR support, Motion Pro for less stuttering during high action, and more.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Beats' wireless Solo3 headphones have Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and fast-charge turns 5 minutes into 3 hours of playback. They also fold up for travel.
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Google's diminutive smart speaker is down to just $19 right now. At that price, it makes sense to pick on up for every room in your house so you always have access to Google Assistant.
Sony Bravia A9G series OLED 4K Android TV
Combine OLED panels with Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate for millions of supercharged pixels providing you the best image quality you can get. The idea is to give you your content the way the creator always originally intended. Get absolute blacks, bright vibrant colors, and a stunning contrast with everything. Plus it has Android TV for a smart platform, which gives you easy access to all your favorite media streaming apps, Google Assistant, and more.
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit
With the Genetic Testing Kit, you'll learn your ethnicity estimate with informative geographic detail and in-depth historical insights, along with your connections to living relatives and more. You can even sign up for an Ancestry subscription for access to billions of records and millions of family trees to help you learn more about your genealogy and origins.
Store information
Cyber Monday begins this Monday, November 30 at 12 a.m. ET and is set to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The main difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday is that Cyber Monday is designed to offer online deals, so you don't have to worry about going out to the store to find a specific deal.
Get prepared
Are you ready to conquer Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We're helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few days for the latest deals as they become available.
