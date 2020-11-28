This year's Black Friday was unlike any other, and Cyber Monday is shaping up to be pretty amazing as well. We've seen more online deals than ever before for Black Friday as retailers moved away from offering tons of in-store exclusive savings, and there's no doubt we'll be seeing more Cyber Monday deals as well.

Walmart offered some of the best Black Friday deals of the day yesterday, including a few that are still available, and now we're getting an early look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart before the sale begins.