What you need to know
- A Reddit user has posted a photo of a wall-mounted Google Nest Hub Max.
- The owner wanted a professional installation but was refused because of the speakers.
- Google does not currently sell a mountable smart display.
A homeowner who wanted a wall installation for a Google Nest Hub Max took it upon himself to cut a hole and fit the smart display inside, ending up with a surprisingly elegant solution that has blown up on Reddit. An account from a professional installer claimed that the installation company refused to mount the Nest Hub Max, saying that burying the back and bottom of the smart display in the wall would obscure the speakers. The speakers are arguably a key selling point for the Hub Max, which costs more than $200.
We wouldn't suggest trying this at home unless you're a certified electrician, but this owner may have made a smart move using Google for his wall control needs. It might seem a waste of the device's audio hardware, but dedicated wall-mounted displays can be far more expensive and may require some custom labor and programming to work properly. Google should take note of this simplified solution. In the same way that Google (and Apple) took control of the car interface, it would be nice to see Google take a genuine stab at a wall-mounted home control interface.
In our review, we were especially pleased with the Google Nest Hub Max, but one thing that makes this device stand out over its smaller Nest Hub cousin is the speakers. The camera for Duo chat is a great addition as well, but the Hub Max is not the only smart display with a camera. The Reddit post says that the owner uses Sonos for music anyway, so there are doubtless speakers around the house, but it is too bad that Google does not offer a smart display Nest Hub with no speakers and perhaps audio output options instead.
Smarter Display
Google Nest Hub Max
Bigger, louder, and way more clever
The Nest Hub Max is everything we already loved about the smaller Nest Hub, with WAY better speakers and some clever camera features. You can even mount one in your wall!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
