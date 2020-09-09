Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be in the s̶h̶o̶e̶s̶ sandals of Maximus Decimus Meridius? Wonder no more, gladiator, as the time for your glory is nigh. Gorn, the ultra-violent face-smashing VR gladiator simulator is finally making its way to the Oculus Quest in glorious wire-free fashion, as one would expect of all Oculus Quest games.

Gorn, as you would expect from the description, drops you into a virtual colosseum and pits you in a challenge to fight to the death. You'll start off with just your fists but will quickly accumulate several weapons and even armor as you pillage the corpses of your defeated opponents along the way. Gorn rewards players for excessive violence and creative kills and is, most certainly, a mature-rated game.

Happy to announce - GORN will be coming to Oculus Quest! The port is being handled by the very capable @24BitGames who did the PSVR port as well. We are not putting an estimate on release date, we want it to be as good as possible! pic.twitter.com/UmyBDkl3Ja — GORN (@gornvr) September 9, 2020

Since Gorn's launch on PC VR platforms, developer Free Lives spent two years adding in additional weapons and enemies. It has since launched on PlayStation VR (just this Summer, in fact), thanks to the efforts of developer 24 Bit Games, who is also handling the Oculus Quest port. There's no set release date for the Oculus Quest version of Gorn at this time, but the developer has finished the PSVR port and is now using that expertise to bring it to the Oculus Quest.

Gorn began as a tech demo of sorts and is still available for free in its limited original form on itch.io for the PC. If you've got a PC that can run VR games, you can always link your Oculus Quest up via Oculus Link and give it a try. The real joy will be in the freedom that comes from a native Oculus Quest port of the game, as it will be completely wire-free and much simpler to launch and enjoy.