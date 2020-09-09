Gorn Title HeroSource: Free Lives

What you need to know

  • Gorn is an ultra-violent gladiator brawler that is currently available on PC VR and PlayStation VR platforms.
  • A new port of the game is coming to the Oculus Quest, but doesn't have a release date at this time.
  • The same developers behind the highly-rated PSVR port of Gorn are porting it to the Oculus Quest.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be in the s̶h̶o̶e̶s̶ sandals of Maximus Decimus Meridius? Wonder no more, gladiator, as the time for your glory is nigh. Gorn, the ultra-violent face-smashing VR gladiator simulator is finally making its way to the Oculus Quest in glorious wire-free fashion, as one would expect of all Oculus Quest games.

Gorn, as you would expect from the description, drops you into a virtual colosseum and pits you in a challenge to fight to the death. You'll start off with just your fists but will quickly accumulate several weapons and even armor as you pillage the corpses of your defeated opponents along the way. Gorn rewards players for excessive violence and creative kills and is, most certainly, a mature-rated game.

Since Gorn's launch on PC VR platforms, developer Free Lives spent two years adding in additional weapons and enemies. It has since launched on PlayStation VR (just this Summer, in fact), thanks to the efforts of developer 24 Bit Games, who is also handling the Oculus Quest port. There's no set release date for the Oculus Quest version of Gorn at this time, but the developer has finished the PSVR port and is now using that expertise to bring it to the Oculus Quest.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Gorn began as a tech demo of sorts and is still available for free in its limited original form on itch.io for the PC. If you've got a PC that can run VR games, you can always link your Oculus Quest up via Oculus Link and give it a try. The real joy will be in the freedom that comes from a native Oculus Quest port of the game, as it will be completely wire-free and much simpler to launch and enjoy.

Get practicing now

Gorn

Rip and tear

Wire-free Gorn on the Oculus Quest might be a ways out, but you can play the game right now with a PC and Oculus Link.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.