We live in a very strange world. Some people her an audio clip saying "Yanny" when it clearly says "Laurel", Elon Musk made a flamethrower and then let people buy it, and now Pornhub created its own VPN. Welcome to 2018, everyone.

Called "VPNhub", Pornhub's VPN actually sounds kind of great. You can download the Android or iOS app right now and the service is free to use. There is a paid version for $11.99/month ($6.25/month if you pay upfront for an entire year) that removes ads, increases your browsing speeds, and allows you to select the countries you want to connect to, but even free members have access to unlimited bandwidth. VPNhub also has desktop apps for Windows and macOS, but those require the premium membership. Per Pornhub's Vice President, Cory Price —

Here at Pornhub, with 90 million visitors a day, the vast majority of whom are using devices on the go, it's especially important that we continue to ensure the privacy of our users and maintain their confidentiality. With the launch of VPNhub, users will have access to the world's fastest VPN, with over 1000 servers in 15+ countries from which to choose.