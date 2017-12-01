David Singleton is abandoning Android Wear for online payment company Stripe.
Smartwatches as a whole are in something of an awkward phase, but that's even more true for Android Wear. As such, the fact that the platform's vice president of engineering is jumping ship doesn't bode all that well for its immediate future.
Per 9to5Google, Stripe's CEO Patrick Collision made an announcement on Twitter that David Singleton was leaving Google in order to join the online payment company as its new lead of engineering.
Singleton first joined Google in 2006, and in addition to Android Wear, he also helped lead the development of Google Fit. For what it's worth, Singleton was present at Google I/O 2017 in June to talk with attending developers about the future of Android Wear.
Android Wear still receives software updates here and there, and while we certainly don't expect Google to completely abandon it because of Singleton's absence, this isn't a reassuring development either. Android Wear 2.0 launched this past February with what looked like a bright future, but lackluster hardware and developer support has turned it into something of a dumpster-fire at the moment.
Reader comments
VP of engineering for Android Wear has left Google
Time to reconsider that S3 Frontier 🤔
Android Wear is DOOMED!
I guess there isn't much to engineer
I don't think I'd miss it if AW just went away. My experience with the Huawei Watch 2 has been pretty disappointing, and I don't really see the other models being any better. The only hope I have for a good AW watch is if Google were to release a Pixel watch, but that would certainly be priced to $349 at a minimum.
I'll stick to Tizen for my smart wear. I've had nothing but positive experience with my S3 and Gear Fit 2, despite the "oh no there's no apps for Tizen" mentality. It just works and designed well and does what a smart wear should be designed for, and that's to accommodate the phone. I haven't even bothered to sell my Huawei watch and don't even remember it's a $300 paper weight.
Why can't Google figure Fit out and why can't they make a watch to carry your music with you and track mileage while running? Instead of running with a thousand dollar phone? The Apple watch still sells well and nailed the target market but still Google can't get Wear together?