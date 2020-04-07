VIZIO is coming for your wallet with its "Best Deals of the Year Event" on 4K smart TVs at Best Buy. With discounts up to $200 off M-Series and P-Series models, you could score a new TV for your home starting as low as $599.99 today. Vizio's sale includes 65-inch and 75-inch models while supplies last. Shipping is free.

Normally $750, VIZIO's M-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K Smart TV is the most affordable option in the sale at $599.99, and this model has a ton of smart functionality. For one thing, there's a Chromecast built-in so you can access all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime VIdeo, and others. Vizio even has its own service called WatchFree that gives you access to over 150 channels with free TV... and that includes live TV like news and sports.

Plus, it works with Apple AirPlay so you can use your Apple device to wirelessly mirror content like web sites and presentations. Use your voice to control the TV with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's Siri. Do even more with Apple HomeKit, controlling the TV from your Apple Home app. The TV itself has 4K resolution, support for HDR content through Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, a wide spectrum of color thanks to Vizio's Quantum tech, and more.

VIZIO's P-Series TVs are seeing major discounts today as well, including this 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV that's now on sale for $899.99. These models capture detailed highlights and deeper blacks than the M-Series models are capable of while also offering HDR10 and HLG content support. Today's deal saves you $200 off its full cost, or you could choose the 75-inch version for $1,499.99. That deal saves you $200 also.

If you have an Echo Dot, you'll be able to voice control the TV you choose just by asking Alexa. Now would be a great time to add one to your cart if not as they're down to just $39.99 for a limited time.