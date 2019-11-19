Owners of Vizio's SmartCast TVs will soon be able to access Disney+ content without having to purchase a streaming dongle or box. Vizio today announced that an update for its Chromecast built-in TVs will make it possible for users to cast Disney+ content directly. Users are currently greeted with an error message when trying to cast Disney+ content over Chromecast.

The company says it plans to begin rolling out the software update in early December for its SmartCast TV. Even though Vizio hasn't shared a list of models that will be receiving this update, it has confirmed that models with SmartCast Home dating back to 2016 will be eligible.

Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at Vizio, said in a statement: