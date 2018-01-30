"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."

The above quote from Jurassic Park's Dr. Ian Malcom is one of my favorite lines from the movie, and if there's ever been a time where it applied to the smartphone space, it's now. Pictures of a presentation from Vivo were recently uploaded to Chinese social network Weibo, and they suggest that the company's latest phone – the Vivo Xplay7 – will feature an astounding 10GB of RAM.

We've seen phones like the OnePlus 5T get close to this by offering 8GB, and while those numbers sound exciting on paper, RAM amounts beyond 6GB or even 4GB don't provide much of a real-world improvement when it comes to performance in the Android space right now.

However, that 10GB of RAM isn't the only thing the Vivo Xplay 7 will have to offer. The phone is also rumored to ship with the Snapdragon 845 processor, 18:9 display with practically no bezels, dual front and rear cameras, and between 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

In addition to this, the Xplay7 is also expected to use the same in-display fingerprint sensor found on the Vivo X20 Plus along with something called "Face ID 2.0."

There's currently no word on pricing or availability, but even with the overkill 10GB RAM aside, the Xplay7 is shaping up to be a mighty impressive phone.

