"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."
The above quote from Jurassic Park's Dr. Ian Malcom is one of my favorite lines from the movie, and if there's ever been a time where it applied to the smartphone space, it's now. Pictures of a presentation from Vivo were recently uploaded to Chinese social network Weibo, and they suggest that the company's latest phone – the Vivo Xplay7 – will feature an astounding 10GB of RAM.
We've seen phones like the OnePlus 5T get close to this by offering 8GB, and while those numbers sound exciting on paper, RAM amounts beyond 6GB or even 4GB don't provide much of a real-world improvement when it comes to performance in the Android space right now.
However, that 10GB of RAM isn't the only thing the Vivo Xplay 7 will have to offer. The phone is also rumored to ship with the Snapdragon 845 processor, 18:9 display with practically no bezels, dual front and rear cameras, and between 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.
In addition to this, the Xplay7 is also expected to use the same in-display fingerprint sensor found on the Vivo X20 Plus along with something called "Face ID 2.0."
There's currently no word on pricing or availability, but even with the overkill 10GB RAM aside, the Xplay7 is shaping up to be a mighty impressive phone.
Just a number game. Phone doesn't need that much ram...
Exactly!
This is getting silly now.
and ridiculous....
and just dumb.
Lmao 😂, just there to list it on the spec sheet.
This gives you an insight of what is going inna Chinese manufacturer's mind. ....
Either getting sillier or the stupid demanding market
Chinese OEMs not only try to disrupt the smartphone market but also spoil it!
So, if they can provide a desktop experience similar to what Samsung did, this could be useful. It could be the Pixelbook of phones.
And we will not be getting that in the US.
So it is silly and ridiculous until Samsung or Apple or even Google do it. Guys, let them do it. It is their baby!
Adding more RAM would actually be a very Samsung thing to do, at least the Samsung that made the Galaxy S4...
I don't know. What exactly is the purpose of it? If you can dock it, fair enough.
@TechiOne,
Since phones been already been offering 4GB /5GB and 6GB of RAM has Apple passed the 3GB RAM mark yet?
I guess you can say same for the dying windows phone. People should stop making comparisons between android and apple Everytime. Android is flexible, open source and less secure. Android may take more ram to tick very fast, etc. A few years ago people thought 4gb of ram was an overkill, well, not today. Even "almighty" apple didn't start by manufacturing phones with 3gigs of ram. Apple is Apple, Android is Android.
Along with something called "Face ID 2.0."
Come on...at least use a different name for your facial sensor, you don't have to follow Apple directly!
Exactly!
These companies from China have no originality when copying designs and names.
It'll be useful for one thing.
Using it on a desktop dock.
Other than that, meh. The only other reason they'd put that is to just look good on paper. Sure, at some point, all flagships may have 10GB of the stuff, but that doesn't mean we can't question their real-world implications. Is 10GB really needed? Or even 6?
I've never used a phone that has more than 4GB of RAM, and I've never run into a situation where lack of memory caused problems. Unless a company really expects its users to use the phone as a desktop/laptop replacement like Samsung and Razer do, I just don't get it.
I mean why is Vivo even bothering? Just to be first or be the only phone with these features? I mean if they can pull it off but make it at least a top two phone on the market then great but otherwise it just seems like a waste of time. Even Samsung has slowed down a bit in the spec wars.