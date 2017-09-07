Vivo's latest phone has thin bezels and a 24MP front camera with LED flash.

At a media event in Mumbai, Vivo unveiled its latest flagship in the Indian market. Like Vivo phones in the past, the V7+ focuses on three key areas — camera quality, sleek design, and all-day battery life.

The phone features a 24MP front cameras with LED flash (a world-first, according to Vivo), but that's not its main highlight. Vivo is the latest manufacturer to join the bezel-less bandwagon, with the V7+ offering a 5.99-inch FullView screen in a chassis that's not much larger than a 5.5-inch phone.

Vivo says it managed to trim the top bezels by 47% and bottom bezels by 44%, allowing the brand to hit an 84.4% screen-to-body ratio. The V7+ has an 18:9 display — much like the LG G6 — but the resolution is just 720p.

Other specs include Snapdragon 450, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP rear camera, and a 3225mAh battery. The V7+ is in fact the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 450 in India, and it'll be interesting to see the kind of performance on offer.

For its part, Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 450 consumes 25% less energy while offering up to a 25% increase in performance.

Vivo is also rolling out facial recognition with a feature it calls Face Access. And the manufacturer is also introducing new features for the camera, including Face Beauty 7.0, its tool for removing blemishes from images. The utility now works with video calls as well, and you also get Portrait Mode as well as a panorama mode for the front camera.

Vivo was the first Chinese manufacturer to launch a factory in India, and the brand is now producing (and selling) over 1 million phones from its Noida factory.

The V7+ will be available in India for ₹21,990, with pre-booking kicking off from tomorrow, September 7. The phone will go on sale from September 15.