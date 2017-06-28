Vivo gets early access to Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint technology.

Earlier today, Qualcomm announced that it was developing an ultrasonic fingerprint technology that allows manufacturers to integrate a fingerprint sensor directly into the display of a phone. Under-display fingerprint scanning won't be ready until early 2019, but Chinese manufacturer Vivo showed off the tech in action on a prototype unit of the Xplay6 at Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

As noted by Engadget, Vivo's prototype had a limited recognition area, but in theory, Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint sensing can be applied to the entire screen. The tech itself works on OLED panels with thickness of 1200μm or lower.

Along with under-display fingerprint scanning, Qualcomm is rolling out glass and metal-based sensors that can be embedded at the back of a phone. The first phones to feature fingerprint sensors embedded into their chassis will be debuting sometime next year, and it's possible Vivo will be the first out of the gate with a device. Check out the video below to see what's in store: