The Vivo NEX and the Find X are two of the hottest phones right now. Both devices rely on motorized sliders as a way of hiding the camera module. In the case of the Find X, both the rear and front cameras are hidden behind the slider, whereas the NEX has a pop-up front camera that kicks in whenever needed. Great hardware is table stakes considering these devices cost well over $700, and in this regard, they're right up there with the best that Google and Samsung have to offer. Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 845, and come with FHD+ AMOLED displays, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, and dual rear cameras. Although the internal hardware is identical, each device offers unique features that sets it apart. Here's what you need to know about the latest from OPPO and Vivo. What the OPPO Find X does better

Image courtesy: The Verge The Find X forgoes the usual fingerprint sensor for facial recognition — so the default way of unlocking the phone involves using the front camera to authenticate your features. To do so, you'll have to wake the display and swipe up, which activates the camera. The entire process takes under a half-second, so there isn't too great a delay between OPPO's solution and a standard fingerprint sensor. The Find X is the closest you can get to a bezel-less phone right now. The Find X wins the battle for shrinking bezels. The Vivo NEX has a 91% screen-to-body ratio, and the Find X outdoes that with a 93.2%. That may not seem like a lot, but right now the Find X is the closest you can get to a bezel-less phone. Because the camera module is hidden away behind the slider, you don't have to worry about a notch marring the look up front. The Find X has a glass back with an interesting color-shift pattern that has bold colors near the edges of the frame that gradually fades to a duller hue closer to the middle of the device. What the Vivo NEX does better