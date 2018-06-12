Vivo NEX

Vivo's new NEX phone is pretty crazy looking — at least if you didn't get a glimpse of these features with the Vivo Apex concept phone. But now that the NEX is here and fully announced, we also know the kind of specs that Vivo is able to get into a phone with this crazy hardware design — just about the highest-end components, it turns out.

Here's the complete Vivo NEX spec sheet.

Spec Vivo NEX
Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo
Funtouch OS 4.0
Display 6.59-inch 19.3:9 FHD+ Super AMOLED
91.2% screen-to-body ratio
DCI-P3 color gamut
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU
or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Adreno 616 GPU
RAM 6/8GB
Storage 128/256GB
Expandable No
Rear camera 1 12MP (Sony IMX 363), 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.8
4-axis OIS, EIS, dual pixel auto focus
Rear camera 2 5MP, f/2.4
Front Camera 8MP, f/2.0
Battery 4000mAh
Charging USB-C
Water resistance No
Headphone jack Yes
Vivo Hi-Fi V1 DAC
Security In-display fingerprint sensor
Connectivity Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, 4x4 MIMO LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB 2.0, USB OTG
Dimensions 162 x 77 x 8 mm
Weight 199 grams