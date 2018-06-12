Vivo's new NEX phone is pretty crazy looking — at least if you didn't get a glimpse of these features with the Vivo Apex concept phone. But now that the NEX is here and fully announced, we also know the kind of specs that Vivo is able to get into a phone with this crazy hardware design — just about the highest-end components, it turns out.
Here's the complete Vivo NEX spec sheet.
|Spec
|Vivo NEX
|Operating System
|Android 8.1 Oreo
Funtouch OS 4.0
|Display
|6.59-inch 19.3:9 FHD+ Super AMOLED
91.2% screen-to-body ratio
DCI-P3 color gamut
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU
or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Adreno 616 GPU
|RAM
|6/8GB
|Storage
|128/256GB
|Expandable
|No
|Rear camera 1
|12MP (Sony IMX 363), 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.8
4-axis OIS, EIS, dual pixel auto focus
|Rear camera 2
|5MP, f/2.4
|Front Camera
|8MP, f/2.0
|Battery
|4000mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
|Water resistance
|No
|Headphone jack
|Yes
Vivo Hi-Fi V1 DAC
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, 4x4 MIMO LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB 2.0, USB OTG
|Dimensions
|162 x 77 x 8 mm
|Weight
|199 grams