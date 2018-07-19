Vivo unveiled the innovative NEX a month ago in China, and the phone is now making its way to India. The phone retails for the equivalent of $700 in China, but Vivo is selling the NEX for just ₹44,990 ($650) on Amazon India. That's a fantastic deal when you consider the tech on offer.

The Vivo NEX is powered by a Snapdragon 845, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — that's the default variant in India. There's also a 4000mAh battery with Vivo's own fast charging tech, dual 12MP + 5MP cameras at the back — with the primary camera featuring Sony's IMX363 imaging module, along with 4-axis OIS and 1.4um pixels.

The highlight is the 92% screen-to-body ratio, facilitated by a retractable front camera that's hidden away when not in use. The slider pops up in under half a second, and aside from being an elegant solution to the notch, it just looks cool.