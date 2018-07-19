Vivo unveiled the innovative NEX a month ago in China, and the phone is now making its way to India. The phone retails for the equivalent of $700 in China, but Vivo is selling the NEX for just ₹44,990 ($650) on Amazon India. That's a fantastic deal when you consider the tech on offer.
The Vivo NEX is powered by a Snapdragon 845, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — that's the default variant in India. There's also a 4000mAh battery with Vivo's own fast charging tech, dual 12MP + 5MP cameras at the back — with the primary camera featuring Sony's IMX363 imaging module, along with 4-axis OIS and 1.4um pixels.
The highlight is the 92% screen-to-body ratio, facilitated by a retractable front camera that's hidden away when not in use. The slider pops up in under half a second, and aside from being an elegant solution to the notch, it just looks cool.
That's not all, as the NEX also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo claims it's faster than the sensor it used in the X21, and after using the phone for two days, that is indeed the case. On the software side of things, the Vivo NEX is running Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.0, and while the skin leaves a lot to be desired, it is very well optimized for the hardware.
We'll have much more to share regarding the Vivo NEX in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. In the meantime, be sure to take a look at our hands-on post. If you're looking to pick up the NEX, Amazon India is offering a flat ₹4,000 cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards, and there's a slew of financing options available from Bajaj Finserv and leading financial institutions.
With the OPPO Find X costing ₹59,990 ($870), the Vivo NEX is a relative bargain. Amazon is also touting an assured buyback value of ₹22,495, so if you're planning to upgrade after ten months (the offer is valid up to 11 months), you'll get half the device's value after returning the NEX.