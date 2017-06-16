Vivo could edge out Samsung and other companies in launching a phone with an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Samsung failed in its attempt to integrate a fingerprint sensor into the screen of the Galaxy S8, and it now looks like Vivo will be the first company to roll out a device with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. A leaked video on Weibo shows off a Vivo phone that looks a lot like the X9 Plus, albeit with an optical fingerprint sensor that's embedded into the screen itself.

In related news, a report out of Korea reaffirms claims that Chinese manufacturers are looking to introduce on-screen fingerprint sensing, but it cites Huawei's upcoming P11 as the first phone to include the feature, followed by Xiaomi and then Vivo.

The publication also noted that while Vivo will be the first to introduce the feature, Apple will be taking it mainstream by including it in the next iPhone. That's a given considering Vivo primarily focuses on Asian markets. As for Samsung, it looks like the South Korean manufacturer won't be able to roll out the feature in the Galaxy Note 8, with Korea's ETNews citing "security vulnerabilities" as the reason.

Whatever the case, it looks like we'll finally see on-screen fingerprint sensing tech sometime later this year.