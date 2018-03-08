During MWC 2018 , one of the gadgets that caught our attention the most was Vivo's Apex concept phone. If you don't recall the device by name, you probably remember it for its 91% screen-to-body ratio and front-facing camera that pops out of the top frame. Vivo was originally marketing the Apex as just a concept device, but now it's been confirmed that the phone will actually be sold to the general public.

At an event in China, Vivo announced that the Apex will go into mass-production at some point during mid-2018. Sales will probably begin a few months later, meaning we're looking at a final launch in either late 2018 or early 2019.

The Apex's screen has just 1.8mm of bezel on its left and right side, with a bottom chin that measures in at a mere 4.3mm. Vivo is using a 5.99-inch OLED panel, and the bottom half of it is home to a large in-display fingerprint sensor area. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 is powering the phone, and you'll also find a USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

Other specs for the Vivo Apex are still unknown, and there's no word in regards to how much the thing will cost. I don't imagine it'll be cheap, but for a phone of this caliber, that's perfectly alright. Also, like other Vivo phones, don't expect the Apex to be sold anywhere outside of China.

