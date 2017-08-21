The iHeart health-monitoring devices now have an Android companion app.

VitalSines' iHeart health monitoring devices now have an Android companion application, after the company released an iOS application near the end of last year. Rather than calculating exercise data that Android Wear would collect, the iHeart devices focus on calculating the internal age of a user's body.

The sensor itself clamps around a user's index finger and displays an approximate internal age, an average heart rate, blood oxygen level and other statistics. The data can be used to predict whether a user will suffer from heart diseases and dementia, so the user is able to adjust their daily patterns and stave off those diseases. The iHeart was released after a successful Indiegogo campaign for iOS users, and now Android users can get in on the action.

The iHeart monitor is available on the company's website for $195.

