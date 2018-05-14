When looking at pre and post-paid cell phone service providers in the United States, there are countless options to choose from. Along with the big names such as AT&T and T-Mobile, you've also got competition from small brands like Mint Mobile and Cricket Wireless.

It can be hard to stand out in this industry, but Verizon's trying to do just that with a new startup it recently launched called Visible. Visible aims to make phone service as dead simple and affordable as possible, and even in such an early stage, looks to be darn promising.

How much does it cost and what do you get?

Visible only offers one plan and it costs $40/month. For that price, you'll get unlimited calls, text, and data in the United States.

There aren't any contracts, meaning you can cancel at any time.

How's the coverage?

Visible uses Verizon's 4G LTE network for service, and as such, you'll be covered just about everywhere you go.