What you need to know
- Multiple Visible customers are reporting unauthorized access to their Visible accounts.
- Visible has responded indicating that usernames and passwords were accessed from outside sources and used to access the account.
- Customers are encouraged to reach out via chat at visible.com though some are reporting long wait times.
On October 12, 2021, XDA Developers noticed multiple users reporting unauthorized access to their Visible accounts. These customers reported that their account information was being changed and large orders were being placed on their accounts using their stored payment information. Customers are reporting that their shipping addresses have been changed and that they cannot access their accounts to secure it.
Furthermore, some users have reported that the charges for fraudulently ordered phones have reached their bank accounts and PayPal accounts.
Visible responded to this incident on October 13, 2021 claiming that its data had not been breached. Visible claims that it began investigating the issue as soon as reports came in and has determined that customers' accounts were compromised by attackers getting their username and password from outside sources.
Visible's statement also encourages customers to reach out via chat at visible.com if they feel their account has been compromised. Visible is encouraging customers to update their passwords on other accounts. Visible is also reminding customers that it will never call and ask for your password, secret questions, or account PINs.
Many affected customers are reporting that they are experiencing extremely long wait times to chat with representatives. Customers are also asking why Visible has failed to implement a form of two-factor authentication to prevent such attacks.
Visible is a prepaid carrier owned by Verizon that has made a big splash thanks to its low prices and unlimited data. The carrier is all-digital and operates no stores. Visible gained popularity thanks to its single unlimtied plan on the Verizon network. Visble's unlimited plan is one of the best cell phone plans you can get as far as value for money.
