New phones and monthly data plans are incredibly expensive lately, with many service plans costing over $70/month and phones like the new Samsung Galaxy S20 starting at nearly $1,000. The big carriers offer ways to break the price into more digestible monthly fees, but they still entail expensive data plans. Now, Visible is selling the Galaxy S20 and S20+ with an affordable plan that majorly undercuts major carriers.

Visible is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 starting from $41/month with 0% APR, letting you break up the cost of the phone over 24 months instead of paying a huge lump sum. The Galaxy S20 Plus is also available for $49/month, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is set to go on sale later in March.

The monthly installment plan isn't the only way Visible is making it easier to get the Galaxy S20 devices. You'll also get a $200 Samsung gift credit if you're switching to Visible and porting in your phone number. That gift credit will be good at Samsung.com, where you can buy accessories like a case, wireless charger, or Bluetooth earbuds for the Galaxy S20.

The biggest perk: An affordable plan

It's one thing for Visible to match major carriers' pricing with an installment plan on the phone, but Visible also has incredibly affordable service. The most you'll pay for Visible's service is $40/month. For the price, you'll get unlimited 4G LTE on Verizon's network as well as unlimited talk, text, and even mobile hotspot capability. You'll miss out on 5G, but the 5G networks in the US are currently very limited.

When you consider that many carriers offering the Galaxy S20 will require you to activate it on one of their premium unlimited plans, which can easily cost anywhere from $70 to $90 every month, Visible's value is obvious. You'll be able to get the Galaxy S20 and unlimited service for $81/month total, or the Galaxy S20+ for $89/month total.

Visible offers a Party Pay system that will let multiple users drop their service cost to as low as $25/month.

And, if you join Visible's network with family, friends, or even some random Samsung fan you met at a party, you can lower your month bill even further. Visible offers a Party Pay system that will let multiple users drop their service cost to as low as $25/month. Each user still has their own account and pays their own bill, so no worrying about friends forgetting to send you their share.