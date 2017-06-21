In a sea of prepaid carriers, you have to do something dramatic to differentiate.
Virgin Mobile, the unconventional MVNO operating on the Sprint network, has announced it's going iPhone-only. That's right, it's a whole mobile carrier that will only sell iPhones and service for them, in a move to hopefully focus on a profit center and distinguish itself from other prepaid carriers.
Virgin Mobile is kicking off the new iPhone exclusivity with a crazy plan that gives you 12 months of unlimited talk, text, and data for just $1 when you buy a new iPhone. Virgin Mobile's "Inner Circle" also gives you access to some "exclusive" perks with partner companies. It all sounds very on-brand for Virgin.
Virgin Mobile wasn't that great of a carrier, and there are plenty more to choose from.
It isn't clear at this point what Virgin Mobile will do in terms of support for the customers it has who currently use Android phones, but we would assume there will be a long sunset period as those devices are phased out. The Virgin Mobile website has already cut out all of its Android devices, leaving you with the choice of a handful of iPhone models to buy. Virgin Mobile is surely hoping to convert many of its current Android customers to new iPhones as they consider switching to a new carrier.
Thankfully there are tons of prepaid carriers available that compete directly with Virgin Mobile, including the Sprint-operated Boost Mobile, and many let you bring your own device with no strings attached. Aside from offering a couple flagships a year, Virgin Mobile was rather selective in what phones it offered, giving you fewer choices than we'd like to see.
Because prepaid and premium device go hand in hand.
Yeah, seems kind of weird to me. I would think a large portion of people going to Virgin are trying to save money. Buying an Apple product is like the polar opposite of saving money.
The iPhone SE is also nice too, but I do agree on $280 getting a nice Android with actual size options, unlike how Apple likes to do it.
I'd bet 99% of the people that shop at virgin have no idea there are unlocked Android phones less. Or that there are better networks. Could you even bring an unlocked phone to them anyway?
They're basically giving away a year of unlimited service for free if you buy an iPhone at full price. If you buy an iPhone 7 for $650, get a year of unlimited service, and then a guaranteed rate of $50/mo after that, I'd say you've gotten yourself a pretty good deal.
Hmm, that's a solid point.
But you'd not have much signal nor coverage to actually USE that phone.!!!
Virgin service is fine for the demographic it targets. They don't exactly court rural users.
But getting features that android had years after is a great investment
You're right, but clearly that's not important to iPhone users.
yea including all the lag. Android may have features that iphones are catching up on. but my iphones don't crash and aren't laggy.
I tried the pixel the other day after ten minutes I couldn't stand it. Apps crashing, Lag everywhere.
You get what you pay for. The apple premium gets your premium hardware and software that is buttery smooth , android phones will put any garbage out there and even the top of the line android phones are still laggy as hell.
If you're going to make **** up, don't use the smoothest phone on the market as your example. Maybe if you said, in 2008 my HTC was laggy, then yeah, we'd all agree.
My Pixel runs fine. It's as snappy and reliable as my iPhone 6s. Users can screw up Android phones. Less of an issue with iPhone.
In this situation, they kind of do. People realllly want an iPhone like their friends/family/coworkers, but don't have the ability to pony up the $100/mo+ for one of the postpaid carriers.
Sounds like Apple paid Virgin a crap load of money to go exclusive. Or cut them a great deal on their phones that they resell to the customers. Either way, removing customer choice is never the way to go. I know people on Virgin, who will never go iOS, so they will likely drop when it's time for new phones.
Distinguish itself from other prepaid carriers...which also sell the iPhone.
Thank you! I was like, aren't we missing one important thing about it's competition?
They're distinguishing themselves by purportedly being 100% focused on iPhone and therefore offering you a better experience.
Boardroom hidden microphone transcript:
Exec #1: What can we do to differentiate ourselves to our customer base?
Exec #2: Only use iPhones in the future?
Exec #1: Brilliant!
Exec #3: But won't that alienate our clients who rely on us for a discounted service price?
Exec #1 & #2: HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
Wow, who really thought this was a great idea?
Some out of touch bean counter.
Not even a BYOD option, but then this is sprint. Likely makes support a lot easier, but hope other mvnos don't follow.
Virgin Mobile was always pretty closed up in terms of bringing your own device. If you want BYOD, there are literally dozens of better carriers for you than Virgin Mobile.
This is Apple testing the MVNO market. If Google can do it, why not Apple?
No it isn't. Project Fi (which I think you're referring to) is owned and operated by Google, and leases spectrum from T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular. Virgin Mobile does not have any relation with Apple other than selling iPhones. Virgin is owned and operated by Sprint and only uses Sprint's network.
Maybe Sprint or Apple had some excess stock they needed to dump on the cheap ahead of the next big announcement?
They could've done that without ditching sales of all non-Apple devices. This was probably done more to reduce overhead and supply chain costs than anything else. Slimming their sales inventory down to just like half a dozen devices gets rid of a lot of extraneous cost, and if a significant enough majority of their device sales profit was already coming from iPhones (and it probably was), then this could be a really smart move for them.
Especially if it makes their owners more attractive pre-merger....
What isn't mentioned in the above article is one of the huge benefits you get if you jump on this deal. Virgin is offering a free companion fare for Virgin Atlantic: https://www.virginmobileusa.com/life-more-virgin/virgin-atlantic.html That's a pretty huge benefit for buying a $279 iPhone SE. Sure you have to port your number over, but if you are like me and use Google Voice the transition can be pretty easy. You lose one of your phone numbers but in exchange you are getting a ticket for $279. Once you go on your trip port your number out of Virgin Mobile and sell the iPhone. I am seriously considering taking advantage of this offer.
I swear, sometimes reading US tech sites feels like I'm getting a glimpse of an alternate Earth.
I really can't imagine someone pulling a stunt like this anywhere else....
Sprint is just trying to force most customers onto their more popular Boost mvno. At&t is doing the same thing. They have butchered GoPhone to migrate everyone to Cricket. Soon GoPhone and Virgin will be no more.
Has anyone ever compared Virgin's plans to Boost or Sprint's plans?
This was supposed to happen!
Take advantage of the vanity of iPhone users because they don't know any better.
The only problem with this stunt is eventually Virgin users will have to find a Sprint store to pay there bill, and they will see the rest of the world passing them by.
So people who can't afford to be on a regular carrier are going to be able to afford iphones all of a sudden?