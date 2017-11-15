Vinci 2.0 are wireless workout headphones that can access Alexa, Spotify, and more – all without needing your phone.

Last year, you might have caught Mr. Mobile's hands-on look at the Vinci 1.5. Vinci 1.5 was a set of wireless over-the-ear headphones, but it managed to stand out with a built-in display and support for a wide array of apps – including Alexa, Spotify, Google Play Music, and plenty more. Since then, Inspreo Inc. is ready to tackle the idea of standalone headphones once more with the Vinci 2.0.

So, what's different between the Vinci 2.0 and last year's 1.5? For starters, the design has received a drastic overhaul. The over-the-ear design is gone in favor of a neckbud one – not unlike LG's Tone headphones. However, the difference between Vinci 2.0 and any LG Tone accessory is that the Vinci is a completely standalone device that doesn't require a smartphone to function.

There are two displays on the Vinci 2.0 (one on either side), and each one will allow you to interact with the UI and see information for what's taking place on the headphones. Additionally, you can perform an array of gestures by moving your hand over the Vinci 2.0 to change the volume, skip to the next song, or pause/play whatever you're listening to.

The whole system is powered by a quad-core Cortex A7 processor, and this is combined with support for Wi-Fi, 3G cellular, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Amazon's Alexa is also built-into Vinci 2.0, and when you combine the above tech with it, you can make phone calls, listen to songs on Spotify, call an Uber, track your workouts, catch up on the latest news, and so much more – all without ever having to pair your phone.

Vinci 2.0 is trying to be the perfect workout compain for people that hate running with their phone.

Vinci 2.0 can track an array of different workout activities, including hiking, jogging, weight lifting, and others, and the built-in heart-rate sensor allows you to get a more precise reading on how much you're actually pushing yourself.

The Vinci 2.0 is available now on Kickstarter, and you'll be able to choose between the Vinci 2.0 Lite, Pro, and Super. The Lite model lacks the display and noise-canceling features found on the Pro and Super models, and the Super takes the lead over the Pro by offering double the storage (32GB versus 16GB) and swaps out a dual-mic array for a bone conducting one.

The final retail price for the Lite, Pro, and Super will be $149, $289, and $399, respectively, but if you act fast during the Kickstarter campagin, you'll be able to save as much as 55%.

