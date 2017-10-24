Following Vimeo's acquisition of live video streaming platform Livestream earlier this month, the two are joining forces to debut the Mevo Plus — a smartphone-controlled live event camera that's small enough to fit in your pocket.

The acquisition was announced in September and was finalized just last week, and its clear the companies didn't want to wait long to unveil their first post-integration product, Mevo Plus. Mevo Plus is the newest iteration of Livestream's Mevo, and is a pocket-sized camera meant for recording live events and streaming them directly to Vimeo Live, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Periscope.

While the new version includes all recent Mevo software updates (such as electronic image stabilization, Full HD 1080p streaming, and 4K recording), Mevo Plus is also said to feature the following:

Stronger Wi-Fi performance: Mevo Plus is equipped with a powerful new 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip as well as Bluetooth 4.1, giving users optimal wireless connectivity so they can broadcast seamlessly.

Mevo Plus' 2x2 MIMO antennas allow for faster data transmission speeds, strengthened connectivity in noisy environments and increased connection range.

Users operate Mevo Plus using the Mevo app on their smartphone, giving them full television studio-like control over what they capture. The app offers users a wide array of editing options, allowing them to cut, pan, and zoom between multiple live shots. Thanks to face detection technology and advanced scene analysis power, users can also choose to utilize Mevo's autopilot mode, which will choose the most interesting shot and edit the footage for them.

Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud sang the praises of the new Mevo in a statement:

Mevo Plus is a remarkable tool that puts the power of a TV studio in your pocket, and is the first camera that integrates directly with the Vimeo platform. We are excited to launch deeper integrations in the coming months that will make live event production infinitely easier."

Mevo Plus is priced at $499.99 for the camera alone (or $799.96 in a bundle with a Mevo Boost, case and tripod) and is currently available for purchase on the Mevo site. You can also get the first generation Memo camera while supplies last for $299.99.

