Amazon has the ViewSonic 4K 3500 Lumen projector on sale for $999.99 today, a savings of $300 from its regular price. Other retailers, like Best Buy still have it listed for $1,300, and it's nearly $1,400 at Office Depot right now. It used to sell for around $1,600 and has never had a direct price drop below the $1,300 mark until now.

With a 3840 x 2160 resolution, this 4K projector can broadcast on a screen up to 300 inches at 3500 lumens, which is quite impressive. It offers HDR support, has two HDMI ports, audio inputs, a PC input, mini USB and a full-size USB port. The lamp is rated at up to 15,000 hours, which is almost 14 years of usage at three hours per day.

Of course, you'll need a display to watch this on. If you have newly-finished walls, you could always opt for some ultra white projector screen paint and paint the whole wall, or just a section and frame it in with a custom wood border. Or, you can grab a regular projector screen to hang on the wall.

Either way, this discount is only good for today, June 14, so don't miss out.

