Say hello to a new flavor of Oreo. Android 8.1 is official, and available now as a developer preview ahead of its launch in December. Being a "point" release of Android, there aren't too many big, sweeping changes. But there's plenty for Pixel owners in particular to get excited about.

Android 8.1 is, firstly, a big deal for the 2016 Pixels because it brings them up to date with the look and feel of Google's latest phones. And it's a big deal for the Pixel 2 series as well — or at least it will be, when we can demo what the Pixel Visual Core is capable of. There's a great deal of potential around the Pixel 2's Visual Core that could be unlocked with Android 8.1 and its AI API's.

And what's more, it'll be important for upcoming phones like the Huawei Mate 10, to unlock the power of their own AI hardware.

Check out our video for a rundown of the top five features you need to know about in the very latest version of Android.