We had a couple of reader meetups this week in New York City and San Francisco. Rene Ritchie of Vector and Phil Nickinson a.k.a. Modern Dad were hanging out at the San Francisco party, while Mr. Mobile and I were mingling with the New York City crowd.

There was free food, and free giveaways, but the highlight of the night was being in the same room with like-minded people. It made me happy seeing smiles on peoples' faces as we talk about phones, gadgets, and tech. We hope to have more of these meetups in the future if you missed out, but you can watch all the fun that night in our video recap.