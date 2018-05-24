OnePlus is continuing its partnership with Disney in 2018 with the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition. The phone is limited to India and China — two of the company's largest markets — and comes with a custom kevlar pattern underneath the glass body. Other design touches include the Avengers logo at the back, and gold accents for the alert slider.

Overall, the Avengers edition looks pretty spectacular, and the packaging includes a lot of goodies as well. Hit up the video above to take a look at what the OnePlus 6 Avengers edition is all about, and be sure to check out our full review of the OnePlus 6.