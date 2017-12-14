What's better than a plain old vanilla OnePlus 5T? How about a 5T that brings back the popular sandstone finish in a striking white color, along with red accents, Star Wars branding and some unique accessories.

That's exactly what Indian customers get with the Star Wars Limited Edition OnePlus 5T. For ₹38,999 ($600), the Star Wars 5T offers the same internals as the 8GB / 128GB standard 5T, with a fresh coat of paint, an appropriately epic box, and a Kylo Ren-themed case to keep it in pristine condition.

After all, with a brilliant white finish, it'd be a shame to see this phone succumb to the dark side.

Check out Harish's unboxing and hands-on impressions in the video above, and hit up our OnePlus 5T review to learn more about the phone it's based on.