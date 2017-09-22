The LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are two of the biggest new Android flagships right now. Both offer beautiful designs, high-end specs and unique dual camera technologies. They're not exactly direct competitors though — if nothing else, there's a big price and size gap between them. The V30 is expected to retail a couple hundred U.S. dollars below the Note 8's lofty price point.
Still, they're both significant launches in the Android calendar from two companies with a well-established rivalry. And that means it's time for them to go head-to-head! Before we begin, note that the V30 we've been using so far isn't final hardware just yet, so we're going broad strokes in this first comparison — remember that things can change between a pre-production phone like I've been using, and the final, retail boxed version.
With that out of the way, hit the video above to find out how I've been getting to grips with the LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 over the past couple weeks!
Reader comments
Video: LG V30 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 8
The V30 wins simply because it doesn't come from Samsung! The Pixel XL 2 is going to be better then both of these. That's obvious though..... It runs stock, not bloated, fruity looking Asian firmware
I wouldn't touch a LG phone with a ten foot pole with all its issues an lack of updates , but that's just me , the note 8 is the best phone of 2017 it just checks all the boxes for me ...oh an it's available now...seen a v30 anywhere ....nope. Availability pending. Short answer the carriers are on a wait an see . To much left over unsold LG Inventory already
What issues does lg have with there phones that makes you say that compared to the issues Samsung don't have with theres ?
I'm just trying to figure out how the note 8 is the best phone out and my axon 7 runs smoother then it ? And every Samsung phone I have has as far as updates be in the same boat as lg so I'm just trying to figure something out here
Yeah, because LG has done a mighty fine job of selling the V30.
That phone is surely wiping the sales of the Note 8 right now.
I'm interested in the final output file and user experience. In the end of the day, which phone do I want in my pocket for this purpose and for everything else.
Tubbs mcgrubbs and Old g, you're both dipshits. Overcome your obvious bias and realize that both companies make great phones. The curved screen put on the S8, S8+, and the note 8 sucks. It's hard to press the 1, 0, q, and p buttons and get them to respond when typing. The update cycle for Samsung is not much better, if at all, than LG's. Samsung has TouchWiz which is more laggy than the UI that LG uses. Samsung does have a much nicer screen, but usually worse battery life.
LG is my pick. It's just a better thought out phone. It won't get as many sales or attention as Samsung, but that doesn't mean it's an inferior device.
LG's biggest problem is getting the phone in stores right now. Then they want to bicker because they came under on their forecasted prediction of sales.
They are the only phone company I know of that announces they are making a new phone and it takes 2-3 months later to even start pre-sales.
"The update cycle for Samsung is not much better"
I've gotten at least two updates on my Note 8 since it was delivered on September 5th.
ChuckLIII, that's nice, but that doesn't mean that your experience is indicative of what's normal. That happened to me, with several of my LG phones as well as my Galaxy S8.
Phonefanatic2014, your point is valid. It would appear that you are spot on.
erzhik, that's the problem. Most people aren't intelligent enough to realize that more sales does not mean a better device, especially since there are numerous reasons for one device being bought over another.
Here come the fire works. I don't get it, there phones. I'm a phone guy like most on here. I've had Samsung, LG, Apple, Nokia, Motorola phones and they all make good phones. You may like one more than me and vice versa but why do people take it so personal? Both are great phones and can't go wrong with either one but why so much hate for others that might like a different phone than you.
race4life, exactly my point but better said than my point.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I will be getting the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, hopefully in November.