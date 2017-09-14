LG has frequently struggled to compete against local rival Samsung. Even the genuinely good LG G6, released earlier this year, struggled to move the needle when pitted against the Galaxy S8.

But now there's the LG V30, a new flagship phone for late 2017 that serves as a successor to last year's (very different) LG V20. But you'll find no removable battery, chunky bezels or bulky metal unibody here. In fact, the V20 is as much a successor to the G6 as any other LG phone, and it continues the no-nonsense approach of that device, while also bringing the upgrades we expect something in the V series: high-quality audio, great cameras, and unique new video features.

After a couple of weeks with a pre-production LG V30 — note, this isn't quite a retail-ready phone just yet — we're bringing you our first impressions in video form. Check out the video above, and be sure to subscribe so you don't miss our updated impressions once we've got final V30 hardware in-hand!