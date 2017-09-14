LG has frequently struggled to compete against local rival Samsung. Even the genuinely good LG G6, released earlier this year, struggled to move the needle when pitted against the Galaxy S8.
But now there's the LG V30, a new flagship phone for late 2017 that serves as a successor to last year's (very different) LG V20. But you'll find no removable battery, chunky bezels or bulky metal unibody here. In fact, the V20 is as much a successor to the G6 as any other LG phone, and it continues the no-nonsense approach of that device, while also bringing the upgrades we expect something in the V series: high-quality audio, great cameras, and unique new video features.
After a couple of weeks with a pre-production LG V30 — note, this isn't quite a retail-ready phone just yet — we're bringing you our first impressions in video form. Check out the video above, and be sure to subscribe so you don't miss our updated impressions once we've got final V30 hardware in-hand!
Reader comments
Solid video review Alex!
Agreed.
And a more solid phone ))
Out of the latest crop of phones, I'd go with this, bc of features and price. My 1st android was an LG optimus and it was the only LG I've had. I bring that up bc I've heard LG isn't the greatest with updates, and I cannot remember how they did with that phone. I do know it made me love android.
I'm not paying 1k for a phone. 750 800 tops
Actually, LG has turned around the update reputation. I had Nougat on my G5 by November last year. The update to Marshmallow on the G4 followed a similar path.
I'll wait for stupid boot loop comment.....
Great review Alex. I do hope LG does a better job with updates(and working with carriers to get them out in a timely basis).
LG promised Android Wear 2.0 on my Urbane 2 by the end of June. It didn't happen and now as punishment I won't be purchasing this device. Take that! Take that!
Nice phone, the problem is that it really does not have a market. It's on level with the S8 + and right now you can get an S8 + for less. The Note 8 is on a different level with more ram spen and a market targeted for productivity with a faithful fan base. LG did nothing to stand out like removable battery or larger capacity size.
To me, the V30 is clearly differentiated from the S8 with what sounds like a better form factor and ergonomics, not to mention the dual camera and video enhancements. The note 8 is on a different level, much taller, even worse finger print sensor, less useful dual len setup (to me), and higher price. Are there enough people who would appreciate those things to generate decent sales? I don't know, but even if there is, without a solid marketing effort and timely release, it may not matter.
Alex,
With all the initial reviews being very positive, why is there no release date?
I'm curious on your thoughts about the V30. With obviously a solid phone and with preproduction models testing well, what's the deal? My thoughts are just maybe with the partnership with Google, LG may have been given some access to some tools (software) that will allow them to tweak everything (camera software) just right before a final release. Work out any bugs that may have been found and tie up any precieved shortcomings.
Maybe this is all wishful thinking, but with a phone out in the wild with preproduction software it's getting glowing reviews, so why such a delay on any release information? Maybe delayed just enough to launch with Oreo? This has obviously given them a bit of time to see the Note 8 final product and now iPhone..
So maybe they have a few tricks up their sleeves for the final product?
Any fun thoughts on this subject would be appreciated.
I'm holding out to see if the Pixel is sold by T-Mo this year. If not, I'm jumping to this.
I wonder if T-Mo will give the same bill credit offer than they gave for the original Pixel.
Info about the Pixel 2XL on this site said it will not have the 600mhz band T-shirt Mobile will be using so I'm guessing they won't carry it.
The new iPhones won't have it either, the note 8 doesn't have it but they are all carried.
I may jump on this myself if the pixel 2 really ends up with just a single camera. At this rate, it won't be out till after the pixel announcement anyway lol
Exactly. I really can't fathom how LG has not figured this out yet. Other manufacturers have a sign up page for pre orders. LG has sign up pages for "get the latest info." Come on LG.
On my phone new bookmarks keep getting added to Managed Bookmarks folders. How do I delete the folder and prevent it from happening again?
Still not happy with the glass back but looks like everybody is going this way anyway. I have loved the LG phones I have had in the past so thinking this could be my next phone. But I'm not in a hurry so I may wait a few months and let the piece drop.
Nice review - thx. The v30 looks very compelling -I really appreciate the good audio (bt audio just plain sux compared to even moderately good wired audio; hopefully that changes as newer, higher bandwidth bt protocols arrive). Digging the form factor/screen size (in principle; gotta try it in-hand to really know), good to see them moving to oled (though display sounds like the most obvious weakness, esp. compared to sammy phones). Overall, looks like an excellent phone that is easily on-par with the best available in all areas except the screen.
I love LG phones and I think what has me most excited about this phone is the new P-OLED display. I've really disliked LG's LCD displays since the G3, and it was the one thing I absolutely hates about the G6 earlier this year. All of the other features that V30 has are icing on the cake. And I'm also so glad that they're implementing app shortcuts, since Samsung chose to eschew them.
Killing it with the video reviews, Alex.
S8 is no. HTC 11 was sadly no. Essential also sadly no. So V30 or Pixel 2XL.
I didnt find any mention of the main camera...or did i miss it?
Really looking forward to this phone. I have an s8 right now but I think the size and ergonomics of the V30 would be much better. S8 is just a little too tall and skinny. Typing with 2 hands is cramped and there would be less black bars on unoptimized apps or video with a 18:9 compared to the 18.5:9. Doesn't sound like a lot until you put an s8 next to the g6 and see the difference.
Also I really was worried with LG about security updates. I would be ok with waiting for big updates if I could at least count on monthly updates. I just started feeling a lot better about LG after I powered on my V10 for the first time in months and had the August 2017 security update. Pretty impressive.
Nice review..looking forward to getting the V30. I loved the V10 and V20.. for my use this looks even better and more refined in every way.