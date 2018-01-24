There hasn't been much competition in the affordable flagship space since the OnePlus 5T took the crown last year, but Honor aims to change that with the View 10.
For £449 (no official U.S. pricing at this time), the Honor View 10 boasts Huawei's most powerful Kirin 970 chipset, with the same Neural Processing Unit found on the Mate 10 Pro for AI enhancements. It's one of the few phones running Android Oreo, and Huawei's EMUI 8 firmware brings additional software features.
Check out Hayato's video review in the link above — and for more detailed thoughts, read the full written review and our comparison against the Honor 7X.
Sound like a great phone!!
Don't buy anything Honor/Huawei! Phones look good - the hardware is good. But after first 6 months you won't see any updates and will have to use your phone for a long time with different bugs! I did the mistake getting P9 - support is ridiculous. They refuse to give us OREO with excuse "hardware is not compatible" and here is Nokia 2 capable of running and getting Oreo... All Huawei/Honor cares is your money not for their customers. So don't be fooled by specs and price. Here you sacrifice the support/security/updates. ;)
I feel the same way about the Honor 8. They announced it won't be getting Oreo, even though the CPU is still faster than anything but the latest Snapdragon 835. I don't feel too burned because I knew when I bought it that I'd be replacing it in a year, that it would likely not get any updates beyond 7.x, and I only paid like $200 for it. But it's just not right that a very capable phone is being abandoned so quickly. That being said, unless you're buying an Apple phone or you live in a place that's well-served by Xiaomi, then cutting off support for a phone that's less than 2 years and less than halfway through its useful life is not really different than what any other company does, particularly on their non-flagship devices. Most "budget" phones give you no updates at all!
You sacrifice security updates with every phone other than a pixel. So this is a little ridiculous to say.