There hasn't been much competition in the affordable flagship space since the OnePlus 5T took the crown last year, but Honor aims to change that with the View 10.

For £449 (no official U.S. pricing at this time), the Honor View 10 boasts Huawei's most powerful Kirin 970 chipset, with the same Neural Processing Unit found on the Mate 10 Pro for AI enhancements. It's one of the few phones running Android Oreo, and Huawei's EMUI 8 firmware brings additional software features.

