A few years ago, small bezels and great build quality at an affordable price was just a fever dream, but Honor is setting the bar for budget phones once again with the new Honor 7X.
For just $200, the Honor 7X touts a reasonably powerful Kirin 659 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and a whopping 64GB of expandable storage. The new 18:9 display brings a modern look and feel to the phone, and its dual camera system takes some impressive photos for the price.
Check out Hayato's review in the video above, and for even more thoughts on the phone, take a look at Alex's written review or our guide to mastering the camera.
Reader comments
Video: Honor 7X review
*The $200 version we get in the US has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
I like this phone. For 199.00 the US model has 3gb's & 32gb's of storage. No NFC, at this price I can forgive that. Many flagship qualities. Display, battery & camera better than average.
Now the possibility of Verizon & AT&T handling their line of phones. I say, 2018 may be their best year ever. As a Verizon user I would not mind purchasing one of their phones!
Man, the lack of quickcharge killed it for me. IF that was in the books, I would have switched from my Moto G5S plus in a heartbeat. I'd love to try the Honor brand.