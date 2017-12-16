A few years ago, small bezels and great build quality at an affordable price was just a fever dream, but Honor is setting the bar for budget phones once again with the new Honor 7X.

For just $200, the Honor 7X touts a reasonably powerful Kirin 659 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and a whopping 64GB of expandable storage. The new 18:9 display brings a modern look and feel to the phone, and its dual camera system takes some impressive photos for the price.

Check out Hayato's review in the video above, and for even more thoughts on the phone, take a look at Alex's written review or our guide to mastering the camera.