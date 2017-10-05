Google's hardware loadout for late 2017 includes two new Pixel phones, the first Pixel laptop in years, new Google Homes, auto-translating earbuds and an AI-powered camera. At its event in San Francisco on Wednesday, the company unveiled a motherload of new gadgets across multiple categories, giving Google fans plenty to look forward to over the coming months.

Google's full presentation runs for a whopping one hour and 45 minutes, so we've crunched it all down to a five-minute recap covering everything you need to know. Check it out above, and be sure to drop by our hands-on preview for more on Google's latest handsets.