So let's talk Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in. This is the latest mini-controversy affecting the display of the larger Pixel phone. In our review we talked about some earlier complaints — color tuning, off-angle color shift, and shadow detail crushing. Bottom line: The XL doesn't have the best-looking screen out there, and its LG-made display actually looks worse than the cheaper, smaller Pixel 2, which has a Samsung AMOLED panel.
But over the past couple days we've started noticing a more troubling issue with this screen: image burn-in. This is something which affects all OLED panels eventually. As the screen is used, the individual LEDs which make up each tiny pixel on the display start to get dimmer. And if the same image is shown on the same part of the screen over long periods of time, some pixels get dimmer at a different rate. As a result, you get burn-in: a kind of "shadow" or "ghost" image of what is usually on that part of the screen.
In today's video, we'll put our Pixel 2 XL's screen to the test, and try to find out if it's really experiencing screen burn-in, or whether the less serious image persistence is to blame.
Reader comments
Video: Google Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in/persistence issues
I am not saying this isnt an issue but jeezy creezy yall are running it into the effing ground already.
Skipped the article just to echo your comment.
You shouldn't have. It's well done and not what you'd think.
I'll take your word for it.
Agreed! Holly hell, I feel like Im on an Apple site and we are seeing how many issues/posts we can find on the new Pixel.
We get it. There is an issue. Let's let Google respond and go from there. I have a Pixel 2 and a Pixel 2XL, I am trying to decide which size I want and send back the other. None of my decisions will be based on the screens. Not the end of the world to me. Watch MKBHD, he says it best in his review.
Alex...bro, chill out. We are early adopters. Crap happens. Get a replacement and move on to your next review.
I'm sorry, but I'm gonna have to agree with Android Central & Alex here. Maybe on an "affordable" Nexus device, this would have been acceptable - you get what you pay for. But when you are literally paying almost $1,000 for a "Premium" handset & considering how elevated the opposing hardware competition is for Google... this needs to be HIGHLIGHTED!
I know Google is still early at making their own phones, but by God if you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen! They are bringing this upon themselves with their pricing - either forger about going "mainstream" & go back to making Nexus devices or don't ship this low quality crap to the public at almost 1K.
👍
It's not a deal-breaker for me. You only notice it when you look at the screen. I have a Note 4 with a bad motherboard. The phone rarely turns on, and when it does, it can freeze at any random time. Again, not a deal-breaker for me. I only notice it when I try to use the phone.
This is such a stupid point. When this popped up all I was reading was "I have an OG Pixel and using this test I just noticed I have pretty bad burn too... Oh well". They've had the phone a year and were completely unaware. The hype about this is unbelievable. S8 has plenty of burn threads on their subreddit too.
s8 didn't have it a week after launch though. It is expected to happen over time (which they mentioned in the video) but not a week in.
I dont understand why Google does not implement color navbar that match status bar for all of their apps, the problem is the black navbar, and there you have a simple solution.
Samsung has the best solution. No solid nav buttons, just lines, and move them around slightly. Auto-hide, too.
Alex, did you RMA the phone? Did you call Google customer service? Are you getting a change???
So glad I'm way past "early adopter" stage. Will patiently wait until Google sorts this out.
Thankfully my experience with the real Google phone, you know the one they disowned called the Nexus 6 which was entirely created, manufactured by, and released during the era of Google ownership, has shown me to never, ever consider a "Google" phone again!, so I don't care how bad it is.
The screen was terrible on that as well
It's image retention plain and simple. There's no way it's burn-in in such a short time. Run some full screen content with no nav bars for a little while (or rotate some full screen solid color slides), then go back and check if the "burn-in" is still there. It won't be. OLED is subject to image retention, just like plasma was. If you have to go hunting for it, and zoom in with HD cameras and use big red arrows to point out faint (temporary) outlines in the screen, it's just not that big an issue.
And sorry, but Alex doesn't get credit for such a measured video after he screamed "burn-in!" the day before.
So I wonder how much he made off it via Twitter?
This is just a quick impression, but by the looks of it the homescreen button icons aren't really being retained.
To me they seem about the same color on the gray screen as the rest of it. Whats happening is the black nav bar, since those pixels are off most of the time (cause its black and black = off) those pixels haven't had as much use as the rest of the pixels so they are a slightly different shade.
Maybe over time once those nav bar pixels get more use they will even-out with the rest of the screen, hopefully?
Does something like this can really fix this problem?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-h98u1DzuS8
I wonder how many ordinary consumers would have even noticed these "issues" if a handful of tech review sites hadn't become obsessed with the Pixel 2 XL's screen.
good point !!!
It doesn't matter. Fix the issue and everyone is happy
Every time they look at an all grey JPEG they will see it! That happens all the time, right?
This is what happens when you claim, best android phone in the world. The display gate is a huge problem. Like one guy stated, it's not a deal breaker just don't look at the display, huh! How does the display work when your not viewing it, what?
I want to know if the burn-in/persistence is seen first thing in the morning after the screen has been off for several hours. This will answer a lot of questions, and if you know the persistence goes away after the devices rests, many will not be concerned.
I have the OG Pixel and used this app to see the burn-in... 😲😲😲
Hey, Andrew, I found a great site with 3 recipes for crow. Enjoy.
http://bertc.com/subfive/recipes/threecrows.htm