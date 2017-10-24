So let's talk Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in. This is the latest mini-controversy affecting the display of the larger Pixel phone. In our review we talked about some earlier complaints — color tuning, off-angle color shift, and shadow detail crushing. Bottom line: The XL doesn't have the best-looking screen out there, and its LG-made display actually looks worse than the cheaper, smaller Pixel 2, which has a Samsung AMOLED panel.

But over the past couple days we've started noticing a more troubling issue with this screen: image burn-in. This is something which affects all OLED panels eventually. As the screen is used, the individual LEDs which make up each tiny pixel on the display start to get dimmer. And if the same image is shown on the same part of the screen over long periods of time, some pixels get dimmer at a different rate. As a result, you get burn-in: a kind of "shadow" or "ghost" image of what is usually on that part of the screen.

In today's video, we'll put our Pixel 2 XL's screen to the test, and try to find out if it's really experiencing screen burn-in, or whether the less serious image persistence is to blame.